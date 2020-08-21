The Great Reset Issues “The Most Important Creative Brief the Industry Will Ever Work On”

The Great Reset, the global initiative created by The Purpose Disruptors and supported by a number of Irish agencies, media owners and market research firms has issued a creative brief that calls on the creative industry to continue the environmentally positive behaviours that occurred during lockdown, The creative brief has been written by BBH’s Chief Strategy Officer, Will Lion, who stated “this might be the most important brief you ever work on”. The brief asks that the industry “creates something to celebrate accidental climate heroes and encourage them to make it a badge of honour.”

The brief is accessible to people who have already pledged their support, talent and time to the movement, plus invites any agency or individual who has yet to do so. The Great Reset has also revealed a UK ‘media hamper’, which details the media opportunities secured by Mindshare, to showcase the winning work.

Globally, over 170 individuals and agencies from the industry have signed up to the initiative, including representatives from Iris, Wieden & Kennedy, Lucky Generals, MullenLowe, BBH, M&C Saatchi, McCann, Mindshare, Grey London, Creature, RPM and Elvis.

In Ireland, individuals from THINKHOUSE, Folk Wunderman Thompson, Havas, Behaviours and Attitudes, McCann Dublin, RTÉ and others have already pledged, as more continue to sign up and IAPI has endorsed it. An event specifically for the Irish marketing, communications and advertising industry will be hosted by The Great Reset Ireland team, along with The Purpose Disruptors and IAPI on September 10th at 1PM. In advance of this, an industry-wide Great Reset survey will be conducted.

In an industry first, the creative ideas submitted to The Great Reset (based on the creative brief) will be judged by D&AD New Blood Academy. Over 200 students from the academy will be selecting the best creative work, which will then be showcased across the various media spaces. New Blood creatives will be supported by experienced mentors from the UK’s top agencies.

In the Irish market, IAPI and The Great Reset Ireland team are also actively exploring bursary opportunities to award Irish-specific Great Reset work.

Lisa Merrick-Lawless, Co-Founder of The Purpose Disruptors, commented: “The Great Reset is an invitation for the industry to use its creativity to reset its role in society. Our research showed that 77% of people (UK) thought it was the responsibility of the advertising industry to encourage people to maintain the positive environmental behaviours we experienced during lockdown. I am interested to see how the research in Ireland will demonstrate how the views differ, or align with, the UK. It’s been really encouraging to work with the Irish marketing leaders who have embraced purposeful action for some time now – and now to see the entire industry coming together to support The Great Reset Ireland. We welcome all of Ireland’s progressive marketers and organisations to join The Great Reset – it’s an open club, anyone with a conscience can join.”

The creative brief and media hamper can be accessed online in this folder. The submission deadline for creative work is 31st August, work can be submitted via Greatreset.com. Winning work will be announced on 14th September. The campaign will be live from 23rd September until the end of October.

The growing Great Reset Ireland Team includes individuals across various marketing communications and advertising agencies (and bodies) including the following:

Laura Costello, Senior Strategist, Purpose & Planet, Thinkhouse

Laura Wall, Group Account Director PR, Thinkhouse

Jane McDaid, Founder, Thinkhouse

Eimear Fitzmaurice, Strategy Director, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Colette Henry, Strategic Consultant

Thomas Geoghegan, Strategic Planner

Áine O’Boyle, Strategic Planner, Havas

Luke Reaper, Managing Director, Behaviours & Attitudes

Stephen Conway, MD, McCann Dublin

Jenny Paetzold, Managing Partner, McCann Dublin

Trudi McDonald, Freelance PR

David Coffey, Creative Director, Thinkhouse

David Byrne, Head of Creative, Thinkhouse

Paddy Davis, Co-Founder, Honey+Buzz

Gus Curtis, Communications & Events Coordinator, IAPI

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI