Media Central Survey Reveals Pandemic Has Caused Mental Health Issues for Students

A survey conducted by youth radio station, SPIN and Media Central has found that Leaving Cert and College students are nervous about returning to education next month with many uncertainties around what college life looks like in the time of COVID.

The online survey, which had over 1,000 respondents was carried out to gauge the effect the pandemic has had on this demographic, particularly when it comes to their education, uncertainty around their future, and the mental health impacts COVID-19 is having.

Both groups cited the negative impact COVID 19 has had on their mental health (over 50% in each category) while Government support, or lack thereof was a major concern with 64% of Leaving Cert students and 79% of college students answering ‘no’ when asked if the Government / Department of Education is doing enough to help them.

According to Gavin Deans, managing director at Media Central: “Our stations play a vital role in talking to audiences about the issues that really matter to them and what is more important than their future and mental health? The youth of today face something that no one of recent generations has faced. The research tells us that this audience do not feel that they are being properly supported by government nor is any business or brand filling this void”.

A full copy of the research is available to download HERE