Crawford Expands Podcasting Reach With New Health Show

Georgie Crawford, the woman behind the popular podcast The Good Glow has launched a spin-off called The Good Glow Health. The move to expand her podcasting footprint follows the success of her original podcast which has over 4m downloads and regularly tops the podcast charts.

The new podcast will focus purely on health-related topics and will feature leading health experts and professionals. The inaugural season of The Good Glow Health will be sponsored by the mattress brand Emma.

According to Crawford: “Self-care became a huge part of my life in 2017. By sharing my journey with breast cancer, I hoped to drive awareness of the importance of our health and show people that there is a way to overcome. One of the key pillars of self-care is health literacy and this is something I focused on during my recovery. The Good Glow Health will help the listener better understand key health topics such as gut health, sleep, fertility, and lots more. I wanted to help bust myths, remove the jargon and open the conversation. Women want to have longer conversations about their health. We want easy to understand information from experts that we can then action. I am so proud to have Emma as my sponsor for the inaugural season and I am excited to bring The Good Glow Health to my audience.”

Santosh Marrivagu, Head of UK & IE for Emma said “Sleep is a key part of your general health and something that is often underestimated, so we’re delighted to be working with Georgie on her goal to help improve people’s health and to give her listeners a great night’s sleep.”

The first Good Glow Health podcast will be released on August 17th and will run for eight episodes.