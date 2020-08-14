Initiative Ireland Wins Harris Group Media and Planning Account

Initiative Ireland, part of IPG Mediabrands, has picked up the media planning and buying account for the Harris Group, one of the largest importers and distributors of commercial vehicles in Ireland and the UK.

The agency will be responsible for the strategic media planning and buying across all media channels, including radio, print, out-of-home, social and display.

The Harris Group was founded by the Robert ‘Pino’ Harris and is best known for its commercial vehicle brands that include Isuzu, Maxus, Hino, Sino and Higer.

According to John McEvoy, COO, Harris Group: “We have chosen to work with Initiative based on their unrivalled reputation for strategic planning and insights. This move is one element of a wider strategy which Harris Group is undertaking to help our extended sales and marketing teams and agencies to maximise our return on investment and to achieve our ambitious commercial goals.”

Sylvia Cawley, managing director, Initiative Ireland adds: “With aggressive sales targets for the MAXUS range in 2020 and beyond, we’re delighted to be working with the team at Harris Group. The company will leverage Initiative’s unique suite of tools and technology and focus on growing long-term digital sales by building differentiation in the marketplace.”