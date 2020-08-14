Rothco Rolls Out New Prayer of the Brave Ad Campaign for AIB

AIB has launched a new cross-platform campaign as part of its Backing Brave proposition. Created by Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, the campaign is called Prayer of the Brave and applauds business owners and leaders by way of an inspiring prayer of positivity, encouragement and reassurance. Each line of the prayer reveals the inner-most thoughts of business owners; their hopes, dreams, and deep wishes for themselves, their staff, family and the businesses they run.

As the campaign focused on backing Irish businesses, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive and AIB sought to have nearly every element of the production do the same. Shot in Ireland post lock-down, against a backdrop of tight restrictions, the agency worked with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Emer Reynolds and Antidote Films to bring the ‘Prayer of the Brave’ to life. With sound design by award-winning composer Steve Fanagan and cinematography by Kate McCullough, the film not only became an emotive ode to business owners, but a showcase of home-grown talent in the Irish film industry.

According to Ray Swan, creative director at Rothco: “It’s very exciting for us to be revisiting the Brave campaign for AIB. Brave, in this day and age, is now more relevant than ever. We feel we’ve really captured the truth here of what it means to be a business owner – the sacrifice, the pressure, the relentless drive, the weight of responsibility not just to yourself, but to your employees. The Prayer of the Brave captures this in a really emotional way.”

