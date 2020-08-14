Bloom Launches New Campaign for Just Eat dublinbikes

Just Eat and Dublin City Council have launched their new ‘Enjoy The Freedom’ campaign for the Just Eat dublinbikes scheme on OOH and social media platforms.
As lockdown eases and the new normal begins, ‘Enjoy The Freedom,’ created by challenger agency Bloom, celebrates the simple pleasure of reconnecting with Dublin with a hassle-free mode of transport, the Just Eat dublinbikes.
Credits:
Advertiser: Just Eat
Client Team: Annelie McCaffrey, Karen Downey, Louise Joyce
Agency: Bloom
Creative Director: Michael Walsh
Copywriter: Tom Connolly
Finished Art: Fergal Fitzpatrick
Digital Production: Tobiasz Lawniczak, Kevin Toher
Account Manager: Fiona Gill
Photography: Adrian Stewart
Retouching: Michael Medvedi