Bloom Launches New Campaign for Just Eat dublinbikes

Just Eat and Dublin City Council have launched their new ‘Enjoy The Freedom’ campaign for the Just Eat dublinbikes scheme on OOH and social media platforms.

As lockdown eases and the new normal begins, ‘Enjoy The Freedom,’ created by challenger agency Bloom, celebrates the simple pleasure of reconnecting with Dublin with a hassle-free mode of transport, the Just Eat dublinbikes.

Credits:

Advertiser: Just Eat

Client Team: Annelie McCaffrey, Karen Downey, Louise Joyce

Agency: Bloom

Creative Director: Michael Walsh

Copywriter: Tom Connolly

Finished Art: Fergal Fitzpatrick

Digital Production: Tobiasz Lawniczak, Kevin Toher

Account Manager: Fiona Gill

Photography: Adrian Stewart

Retouching: Michael Medvedi