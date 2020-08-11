TBWA\Dublin and HSE Campaign to Stay Safe and Protect Each Other

As the coronavirus crisis enters its fifth month in Ireland, it can be pretty easy to forget what life was like before those ever-present yellow warnings first appeared across the nation.

To reinvigorate their messaging with a fresh and energised spirit the HSE, in collaboration with TBWA\ Dublin, has just launched its latest phase of outdoor and digital media.

Featuring illustrations from popular Irish artist Fatti Burke, the campaign reiterates the need for all of us redouble our efforts to clean our hands; social distance; cover up in public and of course, to download the Covid Tracker app to help contact tracing.

According to Mikey Ryan, Art Director at TBWA\Dublin: “Developing projects like this for the HSE is always a great reminder as to how crucial communications can be in protecting the safety of the Irish public. Now more than ever we need to be reminded of how we can stop the spread of COVID-19 and progress with our everyday lives. Working with an amazing illustrator like Fatti allowed us to create a vibrant and fresh look that will really stand out amongst the previous comms from the last few months, all the while hammering home that the threat of the virus hasn’t left us yet.”

Fidelma Browne, Head of Programmes and Campaigns at the HSE, adds: “We’re very appreciative of the support and creativity from TBWA and all involved in this phase of the campaign – it was important for us to share our good public health advice, but with a new look to ensure people can give our advice the attention and care it needs. More of us are now going out to work and socialising, commuting and eating out. Our public health advice is asking people to avoid crowds, especially indoors, and limit the number of people we’re meeting. If we do meet people, keeping up our protective behaviours will make a difference to reduce the risk to yourself, to others, and to preserve health services for people who are more vulnerable.”

Credits:

HSE

Head of Programmes and Campaigns, Fidelma Browne

TBWA\ Dublin

CEO, Deirdre Waldron

Account Director, Niamh McDermott

Account Executive, Alex Lloyd

Art Director, Mikey Ryan

Senior Copywriter, Niall McDonnell

Designer, Joe Collins

Finished Artist, Zoltan Kuti

Motion Graphics Designer, Mark Murray

Senior Strategist, Shane Kell

Senior Producer, Alexandra Cullen

Production

VO Artist, Ray Cuddihy (Volcanic)

Sound, Dean Jones (Raygun)

Illustrator, Fatti Burke