Ian Byrne & Geoff Lyons Guests of Next Free Advertising Matters Webinar

Ian Byrne, Director, Digital & Commercial Enterprises, Virgin Media Television and Geoff Lyons, Managing Director of PML Group are the two guests at the next free Advertising Matters webinar which will take place on Wednesday, August 10th at 1pm.

Both Byrne and Lyons are experienced media veterans and they will discuss innovation media innovation in both the OOH and TV sectors.

They will be joined by Siobhan O’Connell, Marketing Director, Business Plus magazine and John McGee, Publisher IMJ and Adworld.ie. The webinar is moderated and facilitated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder of Streamabout and Admatic.

The series is designed to provide insights, ideas, stimulate debate and showcase innovative media, marketing and advertising strategies. The series is supported by Adworld.ie and IMJ and previous guests have included Mark McCann, Oliver; Richard Bogie, News Ireland, Pat Kiely, Virgin Media TV; Eamon Fitzpatrick, IPG Mediabrands; Virgin Media Television; Fiona Curtin, Jameson Pernod Ricard; Mags Nelson, FM104 & Q102; Barry Dooley, AAI; Deirdre Waldron, TBWA\Dublin; Colm O’Reilly, The Business Post; Luke Reaper, B&A; Gerladine O’Leary, RTÉ, Camile O’Flanagan, Barry’s Tea; Charley Stoney, IAPI, Jane McDaid. Thinkhouse and Aidan Doyle, Kia Motors.

The webinar is free to attend but attendees must register first. To register click HERE