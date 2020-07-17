Wide Eye Media Hosts Webinar to Discuss Return to the Big Screen

Wide Eye Media is hosting a webinar next Friday, July 24thwhich will discuss how the cinema industry in Ireland is encouraging audiences to return to their local cinema in a sustainable way while the results of new consumer research will also be unveiled. Brian Lloyd, Entertainment.ie’s movies editor will also be on hand to discuss forthcoming new releases.

Speakers include Cassandra Joyce, Client Service Director, Wide Eye Media; Shauna Crawley, Marketing & Loyalty Manager Omniplex Group; Brian Lloyd, Movies Editor

Entertainment.ie and Su Duff, Marketing & Research Director, Wide Eye Media.

The webinar will last for 1 hour and attendees must register HERE