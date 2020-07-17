Stori Creative Rolls Out Munster Campaign for the Irish Examiner

The Cork-based production company Stori Creative has launched a new campaign for the Irish Examiner’s weekend supplement.
The new campaign took up the baton that was left by the creative agency Chemistry, which closed its doors earlier this year. Chemistry had a long-standing relationship with the Irish Examiner and it produced numerous memorable campaigns for the publisher. As a parting gift to some clients, Chemistry left a number of work-in-progress briefs to help the Irish Examiner with its future campaigns.
According to Stori’s creative director and founder, Grainne Dwyer, one of the briefs was for the Irish Examiner Weekend Supplement but the publisher needed an agency to produce the final work.
“Chemistry is a company we always looked up to in terms of their impact as an agency, we also always admired the Irish Examiner for their bold approach to advertising so it really was a dream concept to work with”
She says that Stori contacted the original Chemistry creative team. “They had gone freelance, so it was logical to take advantage of their availability. A couple of lunchtime Zoom calls later a plan was put together. The concepts were refined and represented, going into greater detail with each execution,” she says.
The campaign is now running across Munster on multiple outdoor sites, online, radio and on social media.
According to Karen O’Donoghue, marketing manager, Irish Examiner and The Echo: “We wanted to create a campaign that reminded people of how good the Irish Examiner offering is on a Saturday and develop a campaign that taps into that laid back feeling people have at the weekend, overall to communicate that the Saturday package has something for everyone and is so good you have to read it.”
Credits
Client: Irish Examiner; Karen O’Donoghue and Lisa Coughlan
Agency: Stori Creative
Producer: Gráinne Dwyer
Creative Concept: Aoife Stapleton and Liam Frawley at Chemistry
Creative Director: Emmet Wright, at Chemistry
Art Director: John Martin, Liam Frawley
Copy & Radio: Aoife Stapleton
Photography: Liam Murphy
Re-touching: Lee Hickman
Director of Photography: Ignas Laugalis
Video Director: Fionn Kane
Set Designer: Zoe Brennan Whitmore
Grip: Deividas Paulauskas & Brian McDonnell
Set Assembly: Stori Creative
Set Assist: James Tidmarsh
Casting: Fiona Dwyer
Hair/Make Up: Aitana Silvana
Editor: Fionn Kane
Colour grade: Ignas Laugalis
VFX Compositing: Deividas Paulauskas
Production Stills: Zoe Brennan Whitmore
Location: Grey Area Dublin
Post Sound & Recording: Mutiny Studios
Media Agency: OMD
Talent:
Colm Lambe
Rebecca Blomfield
Adriana Ballon Silva
John Beirne
Brian McDonnell
VO Talent:
Sharon Mannion
Denis Foley