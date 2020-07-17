Folk Wunderman Thompson Launches First Campaign for Kraft Heinz

Folk Wunderman Thompson, has launched a new creative campaign for Heinz Ireland, the agency’s first campaign since winning the account earlier this year.

The new social, OOH and DOOH campaign aims to ignite “a love affair between Irish consumers and Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise.” This is the first campaign Folk have developed for the Kraft Heinz Ireland portfolio with more campaigns being launched over the coming months.

According to the agency, “mayonnaise is that pantry staple that is somewhat functional, is purchased out of habit and is viewed by consumers as an ingredient. ‘Meet our [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise’ is aiming to break that traditional relationship consumers have with mayonnaise, motivating them to associate the Heinz product range with a mayonnaise offering and challenging the existing competitors in the category.”

“As a nation, we’re obsessed with tradition and forcing new habits and routines can take us a little longer to get our heads around. With this campaign, we want to reintroduce Heinz’ [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise to consumers, encouraging them to see the product with a focus on the same grá we have for Heinz Ketchup, Beans and Spaghetti Hoops,” says Keith Lawler, creative director, Folk Wunderman Thompson.

Credits:

Creative Director Keith Lawler

Creative Team Donal O’Higgins, Jamie Whelan

Agency Folk Wunderman Thompson

Strategic Planner Derwin Myers

Account Team Simon Killeen, Sarah Conlan, Sarah Michael

Social Directors Vivian Huynh, Sorcha Kelly

Digital Ana Latini