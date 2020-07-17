Heineken Rolls Out Star of the Summer Campaign on DOOH Platforms

With drinks manufacturers now back advertising after they went dark during the recent lockdown, the OOH specialist Kinetic has partnered with Heineken to launch a new campaign called ‘Star of the Summer.’

Working with media agency Starcom, the campaign creative utilises Digital Out of Home (DOOH) formats, that prompts audiences to scan codes instore, to reach and engage target audiences across retail environments. By scanning the QR codes located in Tesco stores, consumers can enter a competition to win prizes. The campaign will run on Tesco Live screens nationwide until August 2nd.

According to Ria Bradley, Account Director at Kinetic: “The Heineken® ‘Star of the Summer’ campaign is a perfect example of how brands are adapting in recent times and choosing formats that offer ample opportunities to engage with consumers. It is positive to see brands continuing to recognise the value of OOH advertising at this time and in particular, the emphasis on making connections by providing not only a means of entertainment while consumers queue for supermarkets but by providing merchandise for Heineken customers to enjoy at home.”

“Heineken Star of the Summer is a nationwide campaign aiming to inspire those Heineken® back-garden beer moments, while remaining fit for the current environment. DOOH offered us an opportunity to maximise visibility and engage with customers as they wait in queues outside stores and enter stores, a crucial touchpoint of the shopper journey. The Tesco Live screens capture consumers at the right moment, encouraging them to scan in stores to win Heineken® merchandise fit for their staycation occasions,” adds Anna Walsh, Assistant Brand Manager at Heineken.

“Tesco Live provided Heineken with a chance to reach consumers at a key moment in their shopper journey. As media habits have adapted and readjusted to a new normal, the power of media such as DOOH to influence decision at close proximity to purchase was crucial to the success of the campaign. For the Heineken® Star of the Summer, the goal is to drive action, and being able to utilise Tesco Live as one of their final media touchpoints before entering the store was a no brainer,” says Dave O’Kane, client director, Starcom.