Packed.House Rolls Out New Campaign for Entertainment.ie

Packed.House has launched a new cross-platform campaign for its market-leading Entertainment.ie website. Called “We Hate Boring,” the campaign will run across TG4, Radio Nova, Classic Hits 4FM, Sunshine 106.8 as well as a number of digital and social platforms, including its own digital network.

Launched in 1997, Entertainment.ie has established itself as a leading online destination for entertainment news, features, views, guides as well as information about on-demand TV and movies on different OTT platforms. The campaign was created in-house and features Brian Lloyd, entertainment.ie’s movies editor.

According to Richie Kelly, CEO of Packed.House: “We hate boring’ is our promise to the nation to help solve their boredom. I am very proud that this commercial was created entirely by the Packed.House team and included input and contributions from so many. Our values for entertainment.ie have remained the same since we took over, to produce and create fun engaging content that is expert-led. ‘We hate boring’ emphasises this message and shows our commitment to our readers and our position in the market as Ireland’s leading entertainment website.”