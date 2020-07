ICAD has launched the latest in a series of podcasts called Re:Creating. In the current episode, presented by Pearse McCaughey and Mike Mesbur, the podcast features Bren Byrne who talks about Offset and its future while Mark Shanley of Wieden + Kennedy, talks about what life in lockdown has been like in London. In addition Max Philips of Signal Foundry remembers the work of Milton Glaser.

The podcast is available on Spotify HERE