Neon Agency Launches New Monthly Show Online

With many event management companies turning to the online world during the lockdown, the Dublin-based Neon agency has launched the first episode in what will be new a monthly series exploring key industry topics across the world of marketing communications, employee engagement, brand activations, sponsorships and events.

The first episode’s guests included Ronan O’Hagan (Senior Marketing Manager @ Molson Coors), Aisling McNally (Bacardi Market Development Manager @ Edward Dillon) and Belinda Kelly (former Marketing Director @ C&C Group and Co-Founder @ Krewe).

Called ‘A Glass Half Full : The Future of Sponsorship & Brand Activation in the Drinks Industry’, the programme explored the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the trade, how it has affected the events sector, what the future of sponsorships & brand activation planning might look like and how the industry is adapting to a new world that leverages both physical and digital channels.

According to Dan MacDonnell, managing director, Neon: “We are delighted to launch a content piece that will be a new monthly series for Neon. Initial reaction to the first episode of ‘Let’s Get Phygital’ has been great and we were honoured to host such world class clients. This series will continue to grow as a montly piece exploring a number of different topics throughout 2020, so that we can continue to share some great insights, encourage debate, spark interest and explore global best practice with our clients. Having launched our Phygital offering in January as we’ve moved toward more of a hybrid agency, we are humbled to see others follow suit so quickly.”