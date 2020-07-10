Brightspark Rolls Out New Social Media Training Initiative for Irish Restaurants

The Dublin-based digital marketing agency Brightspark Consulting has teamed up with the Restaurant Association of Ireland (RAI) to help its 3,000 members develop robust social media strategies that will help them grow their businesses and communicate with customers about their offering post-Covid.

“Learn Social Media Like A Pro is an online course for busy restaurant owners or hotel managers who don’t have the time to study the development of social media. They want actionable smarts that work to drive engagement with their audience and encourage people to make bookings and take up special offers,” says Maryrose Lyons, Brightspark Consulting.

“Brightspark will bring participants through the exact route that the professionals take to create brilliant social media campaigns that cut through noise, and comes with the must-have tools for time saving and results. It can take years to work out the best tools to use, create templates and all of the other learnings that experience brings to get it right every time. All of these learnings and components that Brightspark Consulting uses as an agency are shared and explained in the course so that participants can achieve the same kind of quality and standards for their social media.

According to Adrian Cummins of the RAI: “ The RAI have been working hard to support their members during Ccovid from advocacy to webinars and we are delighted to be partially funding this Learn Social Media Like a Pro course with Brightspark Consulting through the Restaurant & Hospitality Skillnet. We are excited to offer members a chance to upskill their social media skills and reel the benefits for their businesses.”

The workshops take place on 20th July, 10th August, 25th August. For further information click HERE