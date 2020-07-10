Pluto’s Foray into TikTok Reaps Rewards

With TikTok emerging as the most downloaded app during the recent lockdown, the Dublin-based marketing agency Pluto has been pushing the boat out on the platform with a number of client campaigns and other initiatives that harness the potential of the platform.

Pluto’s first foray into TikTok began back in March with its #100consent campaign for the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre which saw more than 20 of TikTok’s most influential Irish users advocate through the app to raise awareness amongst the most critical demographic and support consent education.

With a combined following of 2.8m TikTok users largely in the 16-24 year old bracket, the #100consent campaign garnered 5.2m social media impressions with 1.5m views on Tiktok alone.

Following this, the award-winning agency went on to sign a number of these TikTok creators, partnering with PR agencies across the country to connect the right creators to the appropriate brands looking to engage with users. As part of this, it has run resilience training sessions with them to equip them with the tools to stay focused on their passion and their creativity.

Since lockdown other clients like Life Style Sports have partnered with Pluto and several creators to launch a competition encouraging viewers to show “Your Life, Your Style,Your Sports” by asking them to post with a branded hashtag. Life Style Sports first foray onto the TikTok platform was a success with hashtag views of almost 300k.

Flipz, the chocolate covered pretzels, also gained massive traction on the app when, in collaboration with Pluto, it engaged with the nation’s most popular Tik Tok creators to launch a competition encouraging viewers to lipsync to their favourite movie or tv quote using #FlipztheScript.

According to Caroline Daly, brand manager at Pladis Global: ” Pluto are digital natives, so we trusted them implicitly from the moment we the shared the brief to their exceptional execution of our inaugural #flipzthescript campaign. As a new platform for Flipz, Tiktok was uncharted but highly relevant territory, so Pluto was instrumental in establishing our presence and navigating the platform. Given the strong performance of this campaign we will continue to invest in Tiktok to engage with Gen Z and millennial consumers. It is important for brands to embrace new and emerging platforms to remain relevant to contemporary culture.”

“Pluto has been traditionally considered a Live experience agency and despite having evolved into so much more than that, with incredible digital, design and shopper teams, still over 50% of our turnover was dependent on Live experiences. Lockdown has given the agency a welcome opportunity to focus so much more on our other disciplines with exciting influencer marketing and content creation. At Pluto we conceptualise, implement and manage engaging, targeted integrated campaigns. Focusing on dynamic content and design, our aim is to build brand stories, convert sales, enhance experiences and boost brand affinity. And if your audience includes GenZ, a Tiktok campaign should feature,” says Pluto art director, Cormac McCann.