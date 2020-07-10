Lovin Dublin and AIB Deliver with Virtual First Time Buyers Brunch

AIB teamed up with Lovin Media Group to take its ‘AIB Livin Dublin’ series of events online last week with 100 attendees logging on for a virtual first time buyers brunch.

The Lovin Dublin partnership with AIB is now in its second phase and is aimed at assisting and informing first-time buyers in the Dublin property market. The partnership, which was brokered by Starcom, includes a suite of experiential events and interactive digital content to assist and support first time buyers in finding a home in Dublin.

On hand for the event was AIB mortgage advisor Rebecca Harlow, estate agent Owen Reilly and construction expert Joe Clancy.

According to Megan Cassidy, MD at Lovin Media Group: “The AIB Livin Dublin partnership embodies everything that’s important to us at Lovin – helping our audience navigate life’s biggest decisions and making the most of their resources. We are delighted to be able to be a source of information and ideas in one of the biggest financial decisions you’ll make in your life, particularly when there’s an added layer of uncertainty in the current climate”.

“AIB’s bespoke partnership with Lovin Dublin helps us reach first time buyers in an impactful and engaging way. Our events are always oversubscribed and we were delighted to be able to continue bringing dynamic content over a delicious brunch to potential home hunters helping them on their journey,” adds Pauline Carmody, marketing manager, AIB Homes.