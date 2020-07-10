Virgin Media Appoints Paul Higgins as New Vice-President of Commercial

Virgin Media Ireland has appointed Paul Higgins as vice-president of commercial at Virgin Media.

Higgins has been with Virgin Media for five years, most recently in the position of consumer director. Prior to joining Virgin Media, he held senior level commercial positions in the telecommunications, media, technology and FMCG sectors in Ireland, the UK and Australia. In his new board–level appointment, he will oversee all aspects of Virgin Media’s commercial strategy including sales, marketing, product delivery, and digital channels and will continue to drive growth in the company’s entertainment, connectivity and mobile business.

“Virgin Media has a fantastic set of assets; our brand, our network and all our front line teams while our products and services have never been more important or being used more widely than they are today. I’m looking forward to being part of the next chapter in the Virgin Media growth story as we’ve an exciting opportunity to deliver great products and experiences that our customers will truly value,” says Higgins.