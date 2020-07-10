ICAD Announces New Judges for its 2020 Awards

With the deadline for entries just three weeks away, ICAD has announced the next round of judges for its Advertising Jury 2020.

The judging panel includes Colin Harte, Damian Hanley, Bernie Martin, Erica Roberts, Jen Speirs, Avril Delaney, Dillon Elliot, Dan Henson, Des Kavanagh and Shelley Smoler.

ICAD has also announce the addition of a number of new categories. These include the following:

Advertising-Film: Stings

Advertising- Experience: Digital Experience

Design-Print: Print for Direct Mail Marketing

Design-Craft: Printing

Student Award (Awarded in Advertising, Design and Production Crat)

The closing date for entries has been set for July 24th and the entry fee this year has been reduced to just €25.

For more information visit www.icad.ie