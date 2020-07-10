Folk Wunderman Thompson Launches New Campaign for Horse Racing Ireland

Horse Racing Ireland has launched a new above the line campaign called On Your Terms. Created by Folk Wunderman Thompson, the campaign encourages new and existing fans to get involved and enjoy everything the rollercoaster of horse racing has to offer, from the comfort of their own homes.

The onset of Covid-19 and subsequent restrictions has had a major impact on large spectator sports including horse racing. While racing has resumed, albeit behind closed doors, fans feel they’re missing out on the shared enjoyment and the culture that makes horse racing the exhilarating experience it was pre-Covid 19. This new campaign aims to reignite the thrill and pulse-racing excitement of the final stretch by creating unique experiences from home.

According to Karl Waters, Creative Partner at Folk Wunderman Thompson: “We wanted to bring to life Horse Racing Ireland’s brand platform of ‘Every Racing Moment’ this time within the home. Because even during lockdown it’s possible to enjoy the thrill of racing from the comfort of your living room. Many of the moments people enjoy at the race track can still be enjoyed in front of the TV screen. And when it’s at home, it’s very much on your terms”.