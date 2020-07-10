Association of Advertisers in Ireland appoints Derek Liddy as President

Derek Liddy has been appointed as the new president of the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI).

Liddy is currently head of digital marketing at Aer Lingus, with global responsibility for the airline’s online acquisition strategy and sales. Prior to this he was head of digital strategy with digital services agency Continuum, and has also held senior roles with Anglo Irish Bank and Animo Communications.

In addition to serving on the board of the AAI, Derek is also a current board member of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland. He holds a BA in Economics and Italian from UCD and a Higher Diploma in Marketing Practice from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

“We’re delighted to welcome Derek to his new role with the AAI. Derek has an extensive track record in all areas of advertising, with a particular focus on developing impactful digital campaigns and strategies. Like so many other industries, advertisers have had to adapt in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, and a number of challenges remain ahead. We’re looking forward to having Derek help spearhead our efforts to support advertisers and ensure continued high standards in the industry,” says Barry Dooley, chief executive of the AAI.

Liddy adds: “Having previously served on the board of the AAI, I’m very aware of the important work the association does to maintain and develop a vibrant advertising industry here in Ireland. I’m looking forward to working with all my colleagues at the AAI to champion Irish advertisers and brand marketers.”

The Association of Advertisers in Ireland was established in 1951, to advance the commercial interests of advertisers by advocating for the right to responsible self-regulation and fair competition.

The AAI provides its members with a forum for intelligent exchange, access to a network of industry leaders and opportunities to shape policies that impact commercial communication.