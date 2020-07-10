Packed.House Launches Family Friendly HQ Summer Campaign

The digital publisher Packed.House has launched a new summer campaign for its parenting website Family Friendly HQ. The campaign showcases the website’s new Family Friendly Summer series which was created to provide information about a wide variety of family activities over the remaining Summer months.

The campaign is supported by display activity across the Packed.House network, radio ads on Sunshine 106.8, Classic Hits 4FM, Radio Nova as well as takeovers on the website’s Instagram account.

Over the next seven weeks, the range of activities include baking, gardening, reading, sports, crafts, mindfulness and to round it off, a “clean-up week.” Along the ways, families will have the opportunity to win staycation prizes from Select Hotels.

“The campaign is a brilliant way to shape your summer weeks in an easy going but fun way. The team will be bringing you some great content over the next few weeks including simple recipes, straight forward activities and crafts that the entire family can enjoy together. It is all here in our free downloadable calendar.” Richie Kelly, CEO of Packed.House.