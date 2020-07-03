The Brill Building Launches New Campaign for Breakthrough Cancer Research

As Ireland has the highest mortality rate from skin cancer in Europe, Breakthrough Cancer Research (Breakthrough) has launched a new awareness campaign called ‘Let’s get to 100% together’, which warns about the importance of protecting skin from UV damage.

The campaign created by The Brill Building and calls on people to increase their UV awareness and be vigilant when applying sunscreen, to ensure they achieve 100% coverage. Using UV technology, the lead film and photographer shot by Trevor Hart highlights the hard to reach and often missed areas that result in patch burning, such as the back of the neck, ‘widows peak’, tip of the nose, ears and the lower legs.

The charity is also highlighting the urgent need to raise funds for new treatment options, in a strive to achieve 100% survival from the disease. A new treatment for skin cancer replacing chemotherapy with calcium could be available later this year thanks to ground-breaking new research, if enough funding is secured. However, the charity needs to raise €100k to continue to fund this new life-saving research and are calling on donations from the public to help more people survive sooner.

Together with TV & radio broadcaster, Ireland’s Fittest Family coach, and former All- Ireland winning camogie captain Anna Geary and Olympian and well-being advocate David Gillick, the campaign stresses the particular importance of improving skin cancer prevention in sporty and outdoorsy people, who can be complacent, especially now as the country re-opens for staycations and people enjoy more time outdoors.

According to Roisin Keown, Founder and ECD, The Brill Building: “This is a really important message and we wanted to help share it with a memorable and distinctive suite of images. So often, we all think we’re doing the right thing getting outdoors and getting active without thinking how we can be putting our health at risk if we’re not 100% UV protected. We’re pleased to have created another campaign for Breakthrough designed to create lasting impact and help make long-term positive behavior change a reality. Ireland’s statistics on skin cancer are frankly terrifying and we want to help in any way we can.”

“We’re calling on the public to do everything they can to protect themselves properly, while we work on new treatments. “It has never been more important to stay safe while staying healthy. Breakthrough is helping improve the survival outcomes for those already diagnosed. We’re working with an amazing team of scientists and clinicians, on ground-breaking new treatments for skin cancers as we strive for 100% survival for all cancers.

“Together, through better prevention and new treatments, we can achieve 100% survival, so let’s get to 100% and €100k together,” adds Orla Dolan, CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Credits

Creative agency – The Brill Building

Rosin Keown, Founder & ECD

Peter Snodden, Creative Director & Art Direction Lead

Creative partners (Production)

Trevor Hary, Photographer & Videographer

Dave Blake, Run Robot Editor

Christy Leech, Original Music

The Element Post-Production

Client – Breakthrough Cancer Research

Orla Dolan, CEO, Breakthrough

Eoghan O’Sullivan, Head of Fundraising, Breakthrough