Entries to NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards Opens Next Week

Entries will open for the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards on Thursday, July 9th. The awards programme, which is sponsored by the National Lottery, celebrates the best in Irish journalism and features a total of 24 categories spanning all areas and disciplines of modern journalism.

Entry to the Journalism Awards is open to any work published in print, online, video, or audio from any NewsBrands Ireland member title.

This year, two new categories have been added to the Awards: Covid-19 Journalism Award and Best Magazine Category.

The judging process involves two stages. First, the hundreds of entries are carefully read by category subpanels, made up of journalists and editors. Each subpanel is chaired by a member of the independent judging panel to ensure any potential conflict of interest is avoided. The best of these entries are chosen for the shortlists in each category.

The full judging panel will be announced later this month.

Tim Vaughan, former Irish Examiner Editor, is the Chairperson of the Judging Panel. Speaking about this year’s awards, he said: “Yet again, Irish news publishers have triumphed in producing outstanding and important journalism in the most difficult circumstances. They have been a crucial source of truth during Covid-19, especially when unregulated social media tech giants were happy to publish for profit scare-mongering falsehoods and damaging conspiracy theories. So, I’m delighted that NewsBrands are again honouring the best of Irish journalism and it’s a privilege to be part of it.”

Commenting at the launch of this year’s Journalism Awards, Vincent Crowley, Chairman of NewsBrands Ireland adds: “ “In what had been a momentous year for news, we are delighted to launch this year’s Journalism Awards. Thank you to the National Lottery, who are sponsoring our awards programme for the fifth year, and for their generous support of this important initiative. We would also like to extend our thanks to all the judges who give so generously of their time to read and evaluate the entries – the awards would not be possible without them.”