Marketing Soc Webinar to Discuss Brave Leadership and Marketing Effectiveness

Brave leadership and its importance to marketing success is the theme of the next Marketing Society’s virtual seminar which will take place next week on July 8th at 4pm.

This event will draw on the world’s largest leadership study conducted in the UK by the Marketing Society in partnership with leadership expert Thomas Barta and Kantar. The headline from the research was – Brave Moments Matter and the guest speaker, Jane Bloomfield, Chief Growth Officer with Kantar will be on hand to discuss the study’s findings.

The research came from over 1,000 executives from 62 countries and revealed that nearly half of all successes come from those times when a leader steps up to the plate and makes a brave decision.

The event is free for Marketing Society members and non-members pay €10. To register click HERE

The Power of Brave Marketing Leadership

Kantar, working with Thomas Barta and The Marketing Society UK, interviewed 1281 executives from 62 countries to identify what sets the most successful apart. There are many inspiring examples of the link between brave marketing actions and brand growth, but for the first time we have a validation of the importance of bravery to business success and a clear understanding of the brave behaviours and characteristics of successful leaders.

We found that bravery accounts for almost half of the explicable variation of business impact, almost double the contribution of the next most important contributors, the role or function the individual works in and the expertise and skills of the individual. The key aspects of bravery are:

Moral – standing up for your beliefs

Psychological – having the strength to face up to issues

Speed – being prepared to go fast and take risks

However, what’s really fascinating is when it comes to bravery and business success, the behaviours people don’t exhibit are more important than those they do exhibit. Putting this another way, bravery is most defined by what you are not. The bravery of the people who see themselves as creating the most positive impact for the organisation isn’t defined by being reckless or gung ho. Their bravery is more measured, by the things they are not: