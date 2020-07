With only a few weeks to go until the deadline for entries to this year’s ICADs. details of the judging panel for the Broadcast Craft Jury 2020 have been unveiled.

The jury includes Keith Hutchinson, H2 Films; Liam Wielopolski, Core; Mary Knox, Minerva; Sinead Bagnall, Screen Scene and Edel Quinn of Rothco.

The closing date for entries has been set for July 24th and the entry fee this year has been reduced to just €25.

For more information visit www.icad.ie