Love Irish Food, Media Central & Core Launch Double Up Awards

Love Irish Food, in partnership with Media Central and Core, have launched the inaugural 2020 Double Up Awards which aim to help Irish food and drink brands boost their advertising presence across national media.

As part of the initiative Love Irish Food is offering five Irish food producing companies a “double up” of €200,000 in radio airtime. This means that the selected companies will have their radio advertising spend doubled in 2021.

Winners will have their bought radio spend of €40,000 in Q1 2021 doubled by €40,000 in free air time in Q2 2021, across their selected nine Media Central radio stations, to include Newstalk, Today FM, and to a weekly audience of 2 million listeners. Love Irish Food, Core and Media Central will work with the winners to plan the optimum campaign that meets their brand objectives.

To be in with a chance of doubling their spend, Love Irish Food invites all qualifying Irish produced food and drink brands to enter, detailing in 1,500 words or less, why this campaign should be awarded to their brand. Entrants will also need to present a sound business and marketing case, with the winners being the brands deemed to benefit most from the award.

Kieran Rumley, Executive Director, Love Irish Food said: “Love Irish Food has always been a strong supporter of Irish manufactured food and drink brands. At a time when COVID-19 and Brexit have added much uncertainty to the market, this Double Up award allows the winners the certainty of knowing that they have an increased advertising campaign for their brand in their plans for 2021. It is now critical to support locally owned and operated food businesses and this award will give brands a huge opportunity to connect with their target audience and double their voice to the market.”

Gavin Deans, Managing Director, Media Central adds: “This is a very diffucult time for Irish retail, Irish food producers and Irish food manafactureing and it is hugely important that we support this Irish industry and other locally owned businesses in every way that we can. We hope this initiative can do just that by allowing the winners to reach a much wider audience, over a longer period, across our network of stations than might otherwise been possible and provide a base to build on in 2021.”

The competition entry is a simple two phase process and further details are available at www.loveirishfood.ie.

The judging panel includes Kieran Rumley, Love Irish Food, Eddie O’ Mahony, Core and Gavin Deans, Media Central. Judging will take place week commencing 7 September, with the five winners to be notified on Monday, 28 September.