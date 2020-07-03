Bloom Rolls Out New Campaign for KittenSoft

The Dublin-based creative agency Bloom has rolled out a new campaign for the Sofidel-owned toilet paper KittenSoft.

The a new animated video campaign will run across social and online channels and features three called Snowy, Scamall and Ruadh who discuss some of the more important questions in life like where does all the poo go after you flush the toilet.

“It’s part of an integrated campaign of seven online videos and lots of social”, said Damian Penco, Managing Partner of Bloom.

“We are very excited with the campaign and the response it’s been getting”, said Rosa Carpanini, Product Manager – Brand at KittenSoft. “We have been enhancing our product range and offering and wanted to generate awareness of that. Bloom have really delivered creatively for us and they are brilliant to work with. The team are really responsive and their enthusiasm for the brand is clear.”

“The campaign is running across online and social and OMD did the media planning” continued Penco “We’re delighted to be working on KittenSoft which is a much loved challenger brand. Its parent company Sofidel liked what we have done with other challenger brands such as Catch and Brady Family Ham and asked if we could bring their core messages of softness and strength to life in a similar way. So we did exactly that with the help of some very cute brand mascots.”

“We have added a dedicated social media team which has really strengthened our offering. They have been working across most of our clients over the last year and delivering high levels of engagement.” added Damian Penco. “Clients much prefer to have one agency act as brand guardians across all channels, and social is an essential part of any media mix.”

Bloom beat two other agencies to pick up the KittenSoft account, and has also recently won two other pitches for FMCG brands “We’re working on those campaigns right now with go-live dates pencilled in for the Autumn. So watch this space”, said Penco.

Credits

Client: Sofidel

Creative Agency: Blo

Creative Director: Michael Walsh

Copywriter: Tom Connolly

Animation: TEJ

Account Manager: Fiona Gill

Producer: Damian Penco

Sound Design: Dark Lamb Studios