The Public House Turn Tourist Attractions Green with Envy as EPIC Reopens

As visitor attractions and museums re-open throughout the country, EPIC reminds Irish people that it is currently Europe’s leading tourist attraction, with a cheeky campaign that reassures you that you’re not missing out by not going abroad.

The campaign is intended to target the Irish public, who are currently feeling bored, fed up with lockdown and lamenting not being able to travel abroad for their summer holidays. As the country opens back up, they will be looking for activities to do at home instead. The campaign approach draws on the jealousy felt by other leading tourist attractions on the continent, having found out they are no longer Europe’s most popular tourist attractions. Mona Lisa’s not smiling, Venus de Milo’s up in arms and Michelangelo’s David is down in the dumps. Sorry, not sorry.

The campaign features press, radio, outdoor, digital and social media and is live from June 26th.

“After the longest closure in our history, we are delighted to reopen the doors to EPIC. We feel the fun tone of this campaign captures the spirit of EPIC and will encourage Irish people to venture out and experience some of the wonderful museums and attractions on their doorstep” said Aileesh Carew, Director of Sales and Marketing at EPIC.

Commenting on the campaign, Colin Hart, agency founder and Creative Director, said: EPIC have created a personality that allows them to comment on culture in a way that not many Museums can. This campaign builds on that by turning a simple ‘We’re opening’ ad into something anti formula and with a real twist.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is a state-of-the-art interactive experience located in the beautiful vaults of the 1820 Custom House Quarter building in Dublin’s Docklands, the original departure point for so many of Ireland’s emigrants. Featuring personal stories of love, triumph, adventure and adversity, it highlights and celebrates the positive impact and influence of Irish emigrants around the world. Described as one of Ireland’s National Treasures, EPIC was named Europe’s Leading Tourist Attraction in the 2019 World Travel Awards. For more information please visit www.epicchq.com or search #EPICmuseum online.

The Public House have been working with EPIC since 2018, and since then have helped the museum take Donald Trump to task for his views on immigration, and challenged the plastic waste associated with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations through a free ticket amnesty in exchange for plastic tat.

The growing independent creative agency’s clients include Jameson, 48, Independent News & Media and Paddy Power. The agency is known for its strategic rigour and creative edge that delivers for its clients, with a principle that ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’.

CREDITS:

Creative Director: Colin Hart

Art Director: Dillon McKenna

Copywriter: Mikey Curran

Designer: Rudy Godfrey

Business Director: Catrióna Campbell

Account Director: Sarah Lee Saunders

Strategist: Ronan Jennings

Retoucher: Drew Smith

Radio Production: James Daly, Bounce Sound