Geraldine O’Leary & Una Herlihy Join Line-up for Advertising Matters Webinar

Geraldine O’Leary, director of commercial, RTÉ and Una Herlihy, founder of BKC and the Indie List will be the guests on the next Advertising Matters webinar which will take place on Wednesday, July 1st at 1pm.

There are still a number of places left but to view the webinar guests need to register HERE

Moderated and facilitated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder of Streamabout and Admatic, regular guests include Siobhan O’Connell, marketing director of Business Plus magazine and John McGee, publisher of IMJ and Adworld.ie. The series is designed to provide insights, ideas, stimulate debate and showcase innovative media, marketing and advertising strategies during the current lockdown. The series is supported by Adworld.ie and IMJ.

A number of leading industry figures have appeared on the webinar over the last few months, including Pat Kiely (Virgin Media TV), Mags Nelson (FM104), Richard Bogie (News UK & Ireland), Mark McCann (Oliver), Deirdre Waldron (TBWA\Dublin), including outgoing MD of Virgin Media Television, Pat Kiely and Mags Nelson, CEO of FM104 & Q102, Luke Reaper (B&A), Jane McDaid (Thinkhouse), Camile O’Flanagan (Barry’s Tea) and Aidan Doyle (Kia).