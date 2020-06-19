Vodafone Teams Up with Entertainment.ie For Drive-Through Movie Screenings at RDS

Vodafone Ireland has teamed up with entertainment.ie as media sponsor for the new drive-in movie theatre which recently opened up in the RDS in Dublin in a deal that was brokered by Dentsu Aegis Network Ireland.

The partnership will be promoted across entertainment.ie and FamilyFriendlyHQ,ie with high impact display on both sites. The sponsorship package also includes branding at the RDS, competitions, articles on site and promotion across entertainment.ie and FamilyFriendlyHQ.ie social channels.

Vodafone Ireland is using the partnership to promote the Vodafone Gigabit Broadband offering.

Movies are being screened on one of the biggest LED screens in the country and attendees don’t have to leave their car as the tickets can be scanned at the entrance from either a phone or a print-off.

According to Eavan Finucane, client strategy director at Packed.House: “We are delighted to work with the team in ‘Drive In Movies’ and Vodafone Ireland to drive awareness of this brilliant event to our readers. The partnership is a perfect fit for our highly engaged movie loving audience on entertainment.ie and family audience on FamilyFriendlyHQ.ie.”