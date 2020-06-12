IAPI Launches Creative Training Webinars for Agency Staff and Marketers

IAPI is organizing a number of free training webinars over the coming weeks that are designed for junior to mid-level agency staff as well as marketers.

The first webinar will take place on Tuesday June 16th and is entitled Creative Brief Writing. Kicking off at 10am and concluding at 11am, it will feature agency account director Jane Devitt and AIlish McGlew, brand communications manager, An Post. Who will guide people through writing a successful brief that is designed to ensure the best creative outputs.

The first webinar is closely linked to the second one which is a Creative Feedback Workshop which will be moderated by Devitt and Bairbre McGlade, senior art director with Boys + Girls. This will take place on Thursday June 18th between 10am and 11am. During the session, Devitt will talk about reviewing creative work, how to rationalise responses to creatives and make it useful for creative teams. McGlade, meanwhile, will discuss, from a creative perspective, how to make feedback helpful and constructive.

Both webinars are free to attend although participants need to register in advance.

To register for the Creative Brief Writing webinar click HERE

To register for the Creative Feedback Workshop click HERE