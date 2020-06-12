Future Council Webinar to Discuss Career F**K Ups and How to Recover From hem

FC’ed Up’ is the theme of the next online event which is being hosted by the Marketing Society’s Future Council on Thursday June 25th at 6.00pm.

This online event – which will see the proceeds going to the charity Alone- will discuss failure in the workplace and how people can learn and bounce back from their mistakes.

The Future Council has lined up Sarah McDevitt, head of customer and partner services EMEA at HubSpot; Mícheál Nagle, marketing consultant and previously head of social and digital content at Paddy Power and Cameron McDonnell, head of digital marketing at Glenveagh Properties to share their stories of how they messed up during their careers.

The event will take place on Zoom with a chance for guests to ask the speakers questions.. Tickets are €5 per person (plus booking fee) and they can be bought online HERE