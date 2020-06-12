The Public House Launches New Campaign for Youth Mobile Brand 48

The Dublin-based agency The Public House, has launched a new campaign for 48, the youth-focused mobile phone brand that is owned by Three Mobile.

Originally launched in 2012 as Go Conquer – when it was part of O2 – the brand has since been renamed and refreshed with The Public House picking up the lead creative and strategy account in February 2019. The TV, social and digital campaign was developed alongside the inter-agency team which included Spark Foundry and Murray Brand while Friends Electric was the production company.

According to Eilis Fitzgerald, marketing manager, 48: “We wanted to create a campaign that lived up to our ambition for 48 – in other words, something that felt truly and uniquely relevant to 16-22s. Question It allowed us to do that.”

Colin Hart, creative director and founder, The Public House, added: “If there is one thing that we know about the youth market, they don’t like ads. They’ve seen a lot of colourful dancing but not a lot of actual meaning, so we worked with the team to create a brand idea that overestimates the demographic, highlighting the questioning aspect of customers’ real lives from the serious questions to the ‘Why are small dogs a bit angry?” questions. This campaign gives benefit to curiosity and demonstrates 48’s intention to change the way people use and see mobile in this market.”

“I was attracted to this project because there was an opportunity to combine a cool variety of styles with all the different ideas, which is unusual. I love collaborating with other artists and love a pick and mix approach, and it was great to be united with Angela Stempel and Linyou Xie who I worked with on my John Grant “He’s Got His Mother’s hips video,” adds Ewan Jones Morris, Director at Friends Electric

