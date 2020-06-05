Over 200 People Sign Up for Free IAB Connect Virtual Conference

Over 200 people have signed up for the next IAB Connect virtual conference which will take place on Wednesday 17th June, from 2 to 4.30pm. According to IAB Ireland, there are still a number of places left and it is free to attend.

Keynote presentations will come from from Orlando Wood, Chief Innovation Officer, System1 and author of best-selling and highly acclaimed book Lemon; Richard Colwell, Chief Executive, Red C Research; Jerry Daykin, Senior Media Director, EMEA, GSK Consumer Healthcare Marketing, as well as panel discussions focusing on digital creative and also navigating our way to recovery post Covid-19.

To register for this year’s IAB Connect virtual conference click HERE

Separately, IAB Ireland is hosting a virtual Digital Coffee Break in association with the Irish Times, the Irish Examiner and MyHome.ie. Replacing the normal face-to-face Digital Breakfast, the event will also be held on Zoom on Thursday June 11t at 11am.

The guest speaker will be Ruth Ryan, Digital Marketing Lead, SSE Airtricity who will discuss the company’s brand campaign ‘This Is Generation Green’ which has used a mix of social, BVOD, SFVOD and programmatic display as part of its advertising mix. Ryan will discuss how the brand campaign hit KPIs across digital marketing and brand objectives in this high impact campaign.

Attendance is free but attendees need to register HERE