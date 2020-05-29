Irish Times Big Night In Pulls in the Audiences During Lockdown

Over 800 Irish Times subscribers have tuned in to the popular weekly Irish Times Saturday Night In which is sponsored by the premium chocolate brand Green & Black’s.

The Series started on January 29th in Dublin’s Sugar Club a part of the Irish Times Women’s Podcast series which is hosted by Roisin Ingle. Since lockdown, however, it has moved over to Zoom, the platform of choice for many live webinars during lockdown.

Over the past few weeks guests have included Marian Keyes, Deirdre O’Kane, Amy Huberman and Lisa Hannigan, who have joined the discussion via Zoom from their own homes.

“Green & Black’s and The Women’s Podcast have been a great partnership through the challenges that this year has brought. There’s nothing we all enjoyed more than a social get together in a lovely venue with a chocolate inspired cocktail. It may be a while before we do that again but the responses from the audiences, Róisín and her guests have been so positive and upbeat that the Big Night In has been an uplifting place to be on a Saturday night. It’s always nice to have an opportunity to treat some audience members with a delicious hamper of Green & Black’s and we’re delighted to see the enthusiasm for our chocolate at the Big Night In,” says Maighréad Lynch, brand manager, Green & Black’s.