Mark McCann, Richard Bogie & David Hayes to Join Next Advertising Matters Webinar

Mark McCann, CEO of Oliver Ireland, David Hayes, Joint MD of Wavemaker and Richard Bogie, Managing Director of News Ireland will take part in the next Advertising Matters Webinar which will take place next Wednesday, May 27th at 1pm.

Hosted and moderated by Stuart Fogarty, the founder and CEO of Streamabout.com and Admatic, the panel will also be made up of Siobhan O’Connell, sales and marketing director of Business Plus and John McGee, publisher & editor of IMJ and Adworld.ie.

Earlier this week, the guests on the weekly webinar included outgoing managing director of Virgin Media Television, Pat Kiely and Mags Nelson, managing director of Q102 and FM104.

