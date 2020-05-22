Buck & Hound Creates Pro Bono Campaign for Dublin Simon Community

The Dublin-based creative and PR agency Buck & Hound has created a new pro-bono cross-platform campaign for the Dublin Simon Community.

The brief included design work for its support guides, influencer marketing reach-outs, press opps as well creative for radio, print and online.

According to Sam McGuinness, CEO of Dublin Simon: “Buck & Hound has been absolutely vital in helping us to tell our story at a time when it needs to be heard more than ever before. The team’s support and dedication has been truly outstanding as they create bespoke fundraising campaigns, help us reach new audiences and design support guides to help our vulnerable clients through this challenging time. They have been instrumental in helping us to raise awareness of our vital remote counselling service for homeless people who are struggling with the emotional impact of Covid-19. We would like to thank all at Buck & Hound for their kindness, talent, and commitment to our community during these dark days.”

Following the success of the partnership, Buck & Hound is now working with Mid-West Simon to support its food bank which provided food for 7,300 families in 2019. Since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, this has risen to 8,300 families.