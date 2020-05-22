Verve Creative Agency and Londis Team up for Digital Campaign

Verve Creative Agency are glad to be working with their client Londis on a digital campaign in aid of a good cause. The Londis Lip Sync Challenge is now live! Participants can raise the roof to raise some funds all in aid of Pieta House. All you have to do is perform your favourite song and use #LondisLipSyncforPieta (the cheesier the better!) Entrants can donate and nominate to help spread the word.

Londis have a long standing partnership with Pieta House and wanted to create a positive and engaging campaign to help fundraise for the charity. The Lip Sync Challenge is a fun way for people of all ages to join in and raise money for a great cause.