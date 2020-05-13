Home Campaigns Stena Line “We’re Here”

    Stena Line “We’re Here”

    In the current climate, the safety and wellbeing of customers, colleagues and communities are vital. Thanks to their dedicated teams and reliable ships, Stena Line is making every effort to ensure they are there for the essential journeys so that freight and vital goods get to their destinations and to you.

    Ardmore were delighted to work with Stena Line on their recent communications to illustrate how they are navigating these challenging times, with a campaign live on radio, TV and social across the globe, translated in 13 languages for markets worldwide:

    1. Swedish
    2. German
    3. Danish
    4. Dutch
    5. Polish
    6. Norwegian
    7. Latvian
    8. Lithuanian
    9. Spanish
    10. Czech
    11. Italian
    12. Finnish
    13. French

    Credits:

    Agency – Ardmore
    Creative Director – Chris Lyttle
    Designer – Glenn Irwin
    Senior Copywriter – Luke Hanley
    Account Director – Miriam Moertl
    Account Manager – Amy O’Donnell

     

