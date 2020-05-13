Stena Line “We’re Here”

In the current climate, the safety and wellbeing of customers, colleagues and communities are vital. Thanks to their dedicated teams and reliable ships, Stena Line is making every effort to ensure they are there for the essential journeys so that freight and vital goods get to their destinations and to you.

Ardmore were delighted to work with Stena Line on their recent communications to illustrate how they are navigating these challenging times, with a campaign live on radio, TV and social across the globe, translated in 13 languages for markets worldwide:

Swedish German Danish Dutch Polish Norwegian Latvian Lithuanian Spanish Czech Italian Finnish French

Credits:

Agency – Ardmore

Creative Director – Chris Lyttle

Designer – Glenn Irwin

Senior Copywriter – Luke Hanley

Account Director – Miriam Moertl

Account Manager – Amy O’Donnell