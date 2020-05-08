Dentsu Aegis Network Ireland Wins a Number of International Awards

Dentsu Aegis Network Ireland and its agencies iProspect, Carat, Amnet and Isobar have picked up a number of awards this week.

iProspect’s Paid Search team won best B2B campaign in the UK Drum Search awards, while a Gold (Most Effective Use of Performance) and two Silvers (Leisure & Travel and Most Effective Use of Data for Creativity) were won in the Drum European Digital Advertising Awards.

Meanwhile Max Reemets, senior solutions architect at Dentsu, was also named a 2020 Salesforce Marketing Champion, recognising individuals who have achieved expert-level product knowledge and serve as active and involved leaders in the Trailblazer Community.

According to David O’Riordan, head of paid search: “The Paid Search team, along with the wider Dentsu teams, are delighted to be recognised for their work over the last 12 months. The nominations were across eCommerce, Travel, Finance and B2B covering both national and multi-market campaigns which are planned and executed by our global PPC team here in Dublin. With 10 nominations across 7 categories, we were delighted to pick up an award for our client Workplace from Facebook.”