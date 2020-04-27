DMG Media Launches Free €1m Advertising Initiative for Irish SMEs

DMG Media has launched a €1m advertising fund for small businesses hit by the fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund, ‘DMG Media Shop Ireland’ is the largest private-sector support to small firms and it will provide 200 small businesses with an advertising package worth €5,000 each. It is targeted at those companies that are still operating, and those who are hoping to open safely once restrictions are eased.

The ads will run across DMG Media Ireland’s titles, including the Irish Daily Mail, the Irish Mail on Sunday, Extra.ie, EVOKE, RollerCoaster.ie, MailOnline and RollerCoaster.ie, which reach over 3.3m Irish adults every month in Ireland.

The free advertising packages will reach a minimum of 500,000 potential customers through campaigns which will be tailored for each business with the campaigns running across DMG’s newspapers and websites.

“This is a very challenging time for all businesses. Now more than ever we all need to give our support for small local (family) businesses who are the backbone of our economy and the beating heart of our communities,” says Paul Henderson, chief executive of DMG Media.

“We are investing €1m in an advertising fund to focus attention onto these businesses. I believe that if Irish consumers knew what was available in their towns and counties then they will show their support for their neighbours instead of blindly buying online from overseas which will not help anyone in the short term,” he adds.

According to Henderson, ads will encourage people across the nation to support their local small businesses, and the fund will be open to small businesses on a first come, first served basis, subject to certain criteria. The application can be found at www.dmgmedia.ie/shopireland.

“‘We want to help these companies to reach the audiences most relevant to them – for example, if you are a baby shop in Cobh, you’ll get advertising on Rollercoaster.ie which is aimed at parents and we will use our technology to get this business the most efficient use of the campaign…..if you are a clothes boutique, then EVOKE.ie will be the best site for this business and so on,” Henderson says.

“Our advertising team can also help with geo-targeting to ensure your ad gets in front of the consumers in your county if that’s the best use of the campaign,” he adds.

Shop Ireland is being supported by IBEC’s Small Firms Association (SFA), which represents small and family-run businesses with less than 50 employees.

According to Sven Spollen-Behrens, director SFA: “This is a brilliant initiative. It is so timely. As well as being open to businesses that are still operating during the lock-down period, we are also keen that other businesses, such as health and beauty, small hospitality, retailers and gyms, would be able to avail of this ‘Shop Ireland’ support.”

He adds: “These are the companies that are hurting most right now but when they can open again, they will have this advertising boost across dmg media Ireland platforms.”