Bonfire and Gavin James team up for ALONE

The Bonfire team were delighted to have helped out ALONE by creating a new campaign of videos designed to encourage people of all ages to stay in touch with their older friends and relatives.

The videos, which feature music from the Gavin James track ‘Nervous’, remind people of all ages that while older people need support at this time, staying in touch is vital for all our wellbeing.

Each of the six videos is aimed at different audiences such as grandchildren and neighbours and are being distributed and targeted through social channels.

The campaign continues with the new theme: “You’re not alone” and features the national Helpline. All done pro-bono as always.

The full campaign can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0jBRen_DcfwHqdYw6RkpRCeVtI1IwUrG

Or downloaded from here: vimeo.com/user/36604731/folder/1657334

Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE said: “Now more than ever, the older people we know need our support. We are delighted to be working with Bonfire to produce this video campaign, which we hope will encourage people to get in touch with older people in their lives in a safe way.”

Credits:

Advertiser: ALONE

Campaign: Stay In Touch

Agency: Bonfire

Creative: Seán Hynes, Ian Doherty.

Client Team: Seán Moynihan, Gráinne Loughran

Editing and Graphics: Bonfire and Stylo Motion.

Original Music: Gavin James