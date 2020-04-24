Davy Partners with Irish Times to Sponsor Inside Business Podcast

Nicky Doran, Davy

The Irish Times has entered into a new three-year partnership with Davy Group which will see the latter sponsor the popular podcast Inside Business which is hosted by Ciaran Hancock.

“Davy is a proud Irish business and now more than ever it is incredibly important for us to continue to partner with media and businesses. We are a client first organisation and we know that our clients’ value expertise, insight and an Irish perspective on business and the economy. Partnering with The Irish Times on the ‘Inside Business’ Podcast is the perfect opportunity for Davy to support a trusted voice that provides quality and credible insights,” says Nicky Doran, brand and marketing strategy director, Davy.

“Podcasting is an innovative medium that is growing in popularity. For us as a sponsor, it offers an opportunity to engage audiences interested in quality content in a relatively new and interesting way. We fully intend to be a strategic partner to The Irish Times and will work with them to continue to build the audience,” he adds.

“We look forward to working with Davy Group as sponsors of our ‘Inside Business’ podcast. The Irish Times has been consistently focused on enhancing our audio portfolio and we welcome a sponsor who is as committed as we are to growing this audience. We have no doubt, this will be a very successful partnership,” says Eimear Moran, media solutions director, Irish Times.