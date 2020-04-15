Creatives Come Together for JWT Folk’s Campaign for Vodafone

Vodafone Ireland has launched a new campaign which was created in collaboration with a number of Irish creatives across the country and made by JWT Folk.

Called “Together”, the campaign includes a short advert that will go live on TV screens and across social channels features comedian Michael Fry and Irish rugby star Robbie Henshaw.

The campaign highlights that at a time when people have never been more physically apart, they are still very much connected. Using the song ‘Come Together’ by The Beatles, the ad reminds viewers that from playing games, home schooling, practicing our sports skills, to chatting to parents and grandparents through technology, we are still together while staying apart.

“Technology and connectivity is more important than ever as we all navigate through a new reality of life at home. Every business has a part to play as COVID-19 evolves, and we take our responsibility to our customers, people and partners very seriously. Here at Vodafone Ireland, providing the best network is vital in keeping everyone connected so those birthday celebrations, studies and social interactions won’t be missed. It’s so important to ensure we can celebrate the magic of these moments collectively as only together we can surpass these challenging times,” says Paul Carton, head of consumer brand, Vodafone Ireland.

Karl Water, creative partner, JWT Folk adds: “In the past few weeks we’ve all had to adapt with a new way of living and working. But as Irish people, we’ve all banded together and done our bit to make sure life goes on as normal, wherever possible. Our ‘Together’ networks campaign with Vodafone is no different. Different times required a different approach. And indeed, more than ever we needed everyone to come together to make creating and producing an advert remotely, possible. It has been the most collaborative production any of us have ever been involved with. Vodafone Ireland, JWT Folk, and directors, DOPs and content creators from across Ireland have all created this campaign, proving we can all still be together. All we need is a strong network to back us up.”

The recruitment drive for Irish creatives to come on board received an overwhelming response, with 175 people from across Ireland sharing footage that accumulated to over 12 hours’ worth of viewing. Using Vodafone Ireland’s network, the agency brought this footage together to produce their most collaborative TV and social advert ever. The advert illustrates that the togetherness of our nation throughout the hardest times needs the strongest network.

Credits:

Agency: JWT Folk:

Creative Partner:Karl Waters

Creative Team: Jamie Whelan & Donal O’Higgins

Agency Producers: Michael Cullen & Eric Brindley

Strategic Planner: Eimear Fitzmaurice

Client Service Director: Laura Kelly

Account Management Team: Megan Kelly, Mathilde Paus & Mikey McNeive

Media Agency: Carat