With domestic violence and abuse on the increase during the lockdown, TBWA\Dublin has created a powerful campaign for the Department of Justice and Equality that highlights how the problem is exacerbated during on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Given the current restrictions during lockdown, art director, Mikey Ryan and copywriter, Blaise Hoban came up with the idea to shoot the campaign’s TV spot using FaceTime which was directed by Rupert Morris of MAKE,

The TV spot sees a woman on a video call with a friend who is then interrupted by her abuser. This is complemented by two dramatic radio spots written by Niall McDonnell, in which male and female victims desperately evade their abusers to reach out for support from the Gardaí and other frontline services.

According to TBWA\Dublin’s executive creative director, Des Creedon: “A live TV shoot is a first for us during these strange times. Even the casting was unusual – we actually cast two actors who live together. Then we shot it using FaceTime and directed over Zoom. The team worked tirelessly to deliver an effective and emotive piece of communications. Hopefully it’s a campaign that ensures that if people are in violent domestic situations, they know there’s help and support available to them and their family.”

Yvonne Caplice, business director at TBWA\Dublin adds “This is an issue that concerned us once the Covid-19 crisis set in. Stats from around the world confirmed that incidences of domestic violence were on the increase, so we wanted to respond. We feel privileged to have been involved in this campaign with the Department of Justice and Equality in getting this message of support out to those who need it.”

Credits:

TBWA\Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Des Creedon

Copywriters: Niall McDonnell, Blaise Hoban

Art Director: Mikey Ryan

Producer Kate McEvoy

Business Director Yvonne Caplice

Account Manager Ruth Gill

Client: Department of Justice & Equality