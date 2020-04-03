RollerCoaster Supports Social Distancing with Logo Update

RollerCoaster.ie, the DMG Media-owned parenting and family website, has tuned into the prevailing zeitgeist by updating its logo as a reminder to parents of the importance of social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic that has gripped the world.

The popular site has expanded the distance between the Roller and Coaster in its name to reflect the social distancing recommendations issued by the HSE.

According to Miriam Burke, content and community editor of RollerCoaster.ie: “This is one small but, we think, necessary gesture we can make to remind everyone that we are in this together. We stand with our readers and their family to add value to their days and make this time a little easier.”

“RollerCoaster.ie recognises that the parents, parents-to-be and ‘someday parents’ who they champion on a daily basis are the reason why they want their site to ‘be present’ at this crucial and unprecedented moment in time,” she says.

“We carefully choose what they publish to make sure that it’s always of interest to their audience and as parents and parents-to-be themselves, they are dedicated to providing the most informative content that we can.”