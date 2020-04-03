Cannes Young Lions 2020 Winners to Participate in 2021 Festival

With the shock announcement that the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity has been cancelled this year, IAPI is working with the organisers to clear up uncertainty about the status of Irish leg of the Cannes Young Lions.

“In light the announcement that Cannes Lions is not going to take place this year I am mindful that a lot of questions are going to be asked,” says Charley Stoney, CEO of IAPI.

“As the Festival Reps for Ireland, IAPI have been in constant touch with the Cannes Lions team over the past couple of weeks and can confirm the following in relation to the Cannes Young Lions programme. All the Cannes Young Lions winners from the 2020 competitions that have already taken place will get to take part in the Cannes Young Lions 2021 competition at the festival. The date of birth restriction will obviously be lifted for anyone who turns 30 before the 2021 festival. In addition, the Cannes Lions team and the country Reps are working together to find a way to support the 2021 Cannes Young Lions competitions as they will need to come up with an alternative way to celebrate those under 30 in the industry. Please bear with us on this,” she says.

“The Irish entrants to the Cannes Young Lions 2020 will be presenting to judges over the course of the next two weeks via video link. We’d like to wish them all the very best of luck and we will be announcing the winners towards the end of April,” says Stoney.

“In addition to the CYL programme, IAPI are working with the Cannes Lions team and our own community over here to make sure that we provide an alternative way to showcase great creativity in our industry while we are all working remotely and also when things return to the new normal in a few months,” she adds.

Further information is available from katherine@iapi.com