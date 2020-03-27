Thinkhouse Delivers ‘Work-in From Home‘ Campaign for Life Style Sports

In a challenging retail environment, following the temporary closure of its bricks and mortar stores, Life Style Sports has pivoted its business to focus on online and has created a new content series called ‘WORKin FROM HOME’ – which is aimed at driving online sales.

The series is fronted by Life Style Sports fitness and wellbeing ambassadors and features useful home-based workouts and challenges.

The campaign was created by Thinkhouse and Life Style Sports Staff’s apartments doubled up as studios; staff doubled up as models and influencers were mentored and creatively directed to develop compelling content from their own homes. The campaign has been delivered at a rapid pace, ideated and delivered all within days, according to Jane McDaid, founder of Thinkhouse.

“There are many reports that demonstrate the importance of brand presence during lockdown and Life Style Sports is a perfect example of a brand that takes a long term view of its marketing. Right now, we’re active on the front line with fast moving clients pivoting their business. The onus is on us to be creative, resourceful and to work at speed, in an efficient way in support of their businesses. This style of marketing is in our DNA and this period of time has allowed us to really showcase our agility and collaborative capabilities across strategy, planning, design / animation, film-making, PR and influencer programmes; at pace,” says McDaid.

According to Gordon Newman, Go to Market Director, Life Style Sports: “Since taking the difficult decision to close all of our stores last week, to ensure the safety of all our staff and customers, our focus has obviously shifted to online sales, which are uplifted somewhat, an encouraging sign given the current challenge in the retail environment. We needed to activate something that was fast and effective in driving traffic, but most importantly provides some real value for customers during this period of lockdown. By doing so, we hope to remain front-of-mind, and useful, for our very loyal customer base.”